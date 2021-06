Isis Music Hall begins its weekly lawn concerts this month, bringing to its outdoor dining area and stage a wealth of genres, including New Orleans roots rock from Dave Jordan & The NIA (June 3); blues, funk and soul from Jesse Barry & The Jam (June 10); the Asheville vibes of CaroMia Tiller and Rahm Mandelkorn (June 17); and Chapel Hill’s indie-folk band Honey Magpie (June 24). Shows will be held at 7 p.m. if weather permits. Lawn concerts are being presented in a dinner-and-concert format in order to adhere to distancing rules. Reservations for dinner may be made in advance by phone.