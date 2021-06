A chilly day on tap as a stiff east wind keeps us well below average. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s inland, and 40s by the lake. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 10-15 mph and we'll see a 20% chance of light rain showers mainly to our south. Lows overnight drop back into the upper 20s, to low 30s. Patchy frost will be likely for many, so protect your plants.