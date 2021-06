A few years ago some nutty professors came up with a crackpot idea called “modern monetary theory,” or MMT. It was the idea that as long as interest rates stay low, the U.S. government can spend and borrow trillions upon trillions of dollars at almost no cost and we will all be richer. This is a little like saying you can jump out of an airplane without a parachute and as long as you never hit the ground, you will be fine.