Are You Connecting Digitally With Gen Z Shoppers?

Crafty website Etsy has bought the second-hand clothing app and platform Depop in an unexpected sale to the tune of $1.6 billion USD. Etsy is typically used by “cottagecore aesthetic-chasers” if they are in the Gen Z group, but most of its sellers are aged 39 on average. It’s perfect for those looking for handmade, vintage, or arts-and-crafts goods, while Depop is the go-to app for Gen Z and millennials to buy and sell their second-hand clothing gems. With this in mind, Etsy bought Depop to try and tap into the Gen Z market, as the app is used by millions who are often 26 years old or under.