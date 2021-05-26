Cancel
Are You Connecting Digitally With Gen Z Shoppers?

By Andrea Wasserman, Head of Global Commerce, Verizon Media
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen deciding what to buy, Gen Z is looking for something more than a traditional ad. They want to be inspired across the entire funnel, with seamless shopping experiences that feel relevant and personal. And they expect brands to make an effort to entertain and engage them. In turn, brands need to pinpoint their customers with omnichannel commerce opportunities throughout their journey, delivering value and utility in the exact moment their audiences are in a shopping mindset. They should integrate advertising into experiences that are natural and sought after.

