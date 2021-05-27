NBA Daily Recap 5/26: 76ers pass Wizards as Embiid Scores 22 Points
76ers beat Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 22 points, while Ben Simmons contributed 22 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and Russell Westbrook made 10 points and 11 assists for the Wizards.
After this game, the Wizards (1-3) made to #8 in the Eastern Conference with 2.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (2-0) led the Wizards by 2.0 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.