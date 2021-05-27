Cancel
NBA

NBA Daily Recap 5/26: 76ers pass Wizards as Embiid Scores 22 Points

Philly Report
Philly Report
 6 days ago
76ers beat Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 22 points, while Ben Simmons contributed 22 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and Russell Westbrook made 10 points and 11 assists for the Wizards.

After this game, the Wizards (1-3) made to #8 in the Eastern Conference with 2.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (2-0) led the Wizards by 2.0 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Hawks@Knicks 92-101

Hawks: Young 30 PTS
Knicks: Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB, Rose 26 PTS

Grizzlies@Jazz 129-141

Grizzlies: Brooks 23 PTS, Morant 47 PTS
Jazz: Conley 20 PTS and 15 AST, Gobert 21 PTS and 13 REB, Mitchell 25 PTS
