Thanks to its name, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of dill is, of course, pickles. With the botanical name Anethum graveolens, dill belongs to the same family as parsley and celery, says The Spruce Eats. Its wispy leaves are the herb dill weed, which tastes like a combination of licorice-y anise and grassiness, while the flat, oval fruit it bears is the spice dill seed, reminiscent of caraway in flavor.