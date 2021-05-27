Cancel
Covid: Lockdown exit ‘hangs in balance’ as experts warn PM of risks in unlocking on 21 June

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Plans to lift the final lockdown restrictions across England next month are “in the balance” because so much remains unknown about the spread of the Indian Covid variant, a top scientist has warned.

Professor Neil Ferguson , of Imperial College London, said there were still question marks over the 21 June roadmap date for the easing of remaining social distancing curbs.

He said government experts were concerned about the transmissibility of the Indian variant. “Step 4 [of the roadmap] is rather in the balance – the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday.

“The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the surge caused by the Indian variant – and we do think there will be a surge – be more than has been already planned in to the relaxation measures?”

He added: “So it was always expected that relaxation would lead to a surge in infections and to some extent a small third wave of transmission – that’s inevitable if you allow contact rates in population to go up, even despite immunity – [but] we can’t cope with that being too large.”

Government scientists have said it is too early to decide whether the 21 June easing could go ahead as planned. Prof John Edmunds, Sage adviser, said the Indian variant “is taking off in a number of places … it is concerning.”

Asked on ITV’s Peston whether he could currently advise Boris Johnson to unlock fully on 21 June, Prof Edmunds replied: “No. At the moment it looks a little bit risky.”

The latest government data shows the number of people in the UK testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week is up 18 per cent. It also shows another 789 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the past week – an increase of 10 per cent.

Prof Ferguson, the former Sage adviser whose modelling was instrumental in eventually persuading the government to bring in the first lockdown, was asked about claims made by ex-10 official Dominic Cummings on Wednesday.

The epidemiologist – dubbed “Professor Lockdown” by the tabloids – said it was “unarguable” that between 20,000 to 30,000 lives would have been saved if the shutdown last March had begun a week earlier.

Largely substantiating Mr Cummings’ claims, Prof Ferguson said scientists had became increasingly worried in the week leading up to 13 March about the lack of a clear plan.

“The epidemic was doubling every three to four days in weeks 13 to 23 of March, and so had we moved the interventions back a week we would have curtailed that and saved many lives,” he told the Today programme.

He added: “I would say from the scientific side there was increasing concern that week leading up to the 13 of March about the lack of clear, let’s say, [a] resolved plan of what would happen in the next few days in terms of implementing social distancing.”

Asked how influential Sage was in changing the policy from herd immunity to lockdown, he said: “It’s multiple factors, partly the modelling, which had been around for a couple of weeks but became firmer, particularly as we saw data coming in from the UK.”

Prof Ferguson added: “As we saw the data build up, and it was matching the modelling, even worse than the modelling, let’s say it focused minds.”

Prof Edmunds revealed his own frustrations that it took so long to change course in early March. “Obviously it's much easier in hindsight to look back, but I think [Cummings] is right,” he told ITV. “I think the strategy was wrong. I was pleased when it changed.”

Public HealthThe Guardian

UK in race between Covid vaccines and variant, experts warn

Scientists are warning that the UK has entered a crucial couple of months as the race between vaccination and the spread of the India variant heats up. The variant, first detected in India and called B.1.617.2 has been flourishing in parts of the UK, particularly in north-west England, while cases of the so-called Kent variant have fallen.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Caution needed on easing lockdown, expert warns

Caution is needed in determining whether England’s coronavirus restrictions can be lifted next month or the situation could turn bad “very, very quickly”, a professor whose argument against herd immunity helped trigger England’s first lockdown has warned. Sir Tim Gowers, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, told The...
TravelPosted by
AFP

Citing Covid risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan

The United States warned its citizens Monday not to travel to Olympic host Japan, citing the growing risk of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Asian nation just two months before the Games begin. The warning came in a travel advisory issued by the State Department as Japan, which has been criticized for its slow inoculation rate, opened its first mass vaccination centers in a push ahead of the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic. The decision was based primarily on government health advice, as well as "secondary factors such asâ¯ commercial flight availability,â¯ restrictionsâ¯on US citizen entry, and impediments to obtaining Covid test results within three calendar days," the advisory said.â¯ Just two percent of Japan's population of 125 million has been fully vaccinated so far.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Vaccine minister ‘cautiously optimistic’ on 21 June lockdown exit date

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of lifting coronavirus restrictions on 21 June, despite concerns about the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.Mr Zahawi was asked on Monday about whether it was likely that all legal restrictions and social distancing would come to an end next month.Conservative MP Greg Smith urged the minister to give “hope and certainty” to businesses hoping for a successful summer of trading without Covid rules.Mr Zahawi responded by noting there had been “good news” from a Public Health England study that showed vaccines were effective against...
Public HealthNature.com

Cause analysis of PM pollution during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, China

To analyse the cause of the atmospheric PM2.5 pollution that occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, Guangxi, China, a single particulate aerosol mass spectrometer, aethalometer, and particulate Lidar coupled with monitoring near-surface gaseous pollutants, meteorological conditions, remote fire spot sensing by satellite and backward trajectory models were utilized during 18–24 February 2020. Three haze stages were identified: the pre-pollution period (PPP), pollution accumulation period (PAP) and pollution dissipation period (PDP). The dominant source of PM2.5 in the PPP was biomass burning (BB) (40.4%), followed by secondary inorganic sources (28.1%) and motor vehicle exhaust (11.7%). The PAP was characterized by a large abundance of secondary inorganic sources, which contributed 56.1% of the total PM2.5 concentration, followed by BB (17.4%). The absorption Ångström exponent (2.2) in the PPP was higher than that in the other two periods. Analysis of fire spots monitored by remote satellite sensing indicated that open BB in regions around Nanning City could be one of the main factors. A planetary boundary layer-relative humidity-secondary particle matter-particulate matter positive feedback mechanism was employed to elucidate the atmospheric processes in this study. This study highlights the importance of understanding the role of BB, secondary inorganic sources and meteorology in air pollution formation and calls for policies for emission control strategies.
RetailBBC

Covid-19: Stillbirth risk may increase with virus and retail sales rebound after lockdown

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Having coronavirus around the time of birth may increase the chance of stillbirths and premature babies, although the overall risks remain low, a study suggests. The National Maternity and Perinatal Audit looked at data involving more than 340,000 women who gave birth in England between the end of May 2020 and January 2021. Scientists say while most pregnancies are not affected, their findings should encourage pregnant women to have their jabs as soon as they are eligible.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics could trigger new Covid variant, expert warns

The Tokyo Olympics could cause a new strain of coronavirus if the games go ahead this summer, an expert has said.Dr Naoto Ueyama, head of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, along with thousands of officials and media from more than 200 countries.He told a news conference today: "All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a...
Worldstirlingnews.co.uk

Tory ‘civil war’ putting June 21 unlocking at risk, Starmer warns

Boris Johnson and his ministers are too busy “covering their own backs” to properly counter the threat posed by the Indian coronavirus variant, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed. Following Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence about the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic, Sir Keir said “mistakes are being repeated” as...
U.S. PoliticsKilleen Daily Herald

Find COVID origin or face another pandemic, US experts warn

WASHINGTON — The world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origins of COVID-19 and prevent future pandemic threats, two leading U.S. disease experts said Sunday. Information to support the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, has increased, said...
Worldbbcgossip.com

End of England Covid lockdown on 21 June increasingly in doubt

Date for lifting remaining curbs may be moved amid warnings of third wave driven by India variant. The 21 June target for scrapping England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions appears increasingly under threat, as a senior government adviser said the country was in the early stages of a third wave. Prof Ravi...
Public HealthTelegraph

Scientists urge delay to June 21 Covid lockdown lifting

Scientists advising the Government have called for a delay to the planned ending of lockdown restrictions on June 21, warning that the UK faces a third Covid wave fuelled by the Indian variant. Prof Ravi Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said...
WorldBBC

Covid: 21 June lockdown easing date not guaranteed - Kwasi Kwarteng

There is no data to suggest England's end to lockdown on 21 June might be delayed, the business secretary has said - but he cannot give a guarantee. "I don't think we will move the date," said Kwasi Kwarteng - but added that the scientific evidence could change. Some scientists...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Get ready for a THIRD wave': Indian scientists warn of 'inevitable' fresh outbreak even after country's brutal second wave peaks - as evidence mounts that mutant strain IS to blame

India must begin preparing for an 'inevitable' third wave of Covid, scientists have warned, even as the country's brutal second wave shows no sign of slowing. The country is suffering the world's worst second wave of Covid, and while there had been faint hopes that infections were slowing this week, they were dashed today as 412,262 new cases were reported with 3,980 new deaths, both one-day records.
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

UK: A Test for Vaccinatons if 3rd Wave Underway

London- Scientists have warned ministers that a third wave of coronavirus may have already begun in Britain, casting doubt on plans in England to lift all lockdown restrictions in three weeks’ time. Experts cautioned that any rise in coronavirus hospital admissions could leave the NHS struggling to cope as it...