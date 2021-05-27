Cancel
Omar Richards: Bayern Munich sign Reading defender on four-year deal

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Reading defender Omar Richards.

Richards, 23, joins on a free transfer from the Championship club. The left-back’s contract at Bayern is set to keep him with the Bundesliga title-holders until 2025.

Richards, who will wear the No 3 jersey, said the move is “a great honour”.

“A dream has come true,” Richards added.

“I’m proud to be wearing the shirt of one of the world’s biggest clubs. I hope I can help the team continue to be successful in the future.

“My thanks to the management at FC Bayern for their trust. Our conversations were very convincing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch for Bayern. Mia san mia!”

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, himself a former full-back at the club, said: “We’re delighted Omar is coming to FC Bayern.

“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defence. He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”

Richards played in 41 of Reading’s 46 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.

