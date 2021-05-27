Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Daily Recap 5/26: 76ers pass Wizards as Embiid Scores 22 Points

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow3g0_0aD39jbh00

76ers beat Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 22 points, while Ben Simmons contributed 22 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and Russell Westbrook made 10 points and 11 assists for the Wizards.

After this game, the Wizards (1-3) ranked #8 in the Eastern Conference with 2.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (2-0) led the Wizards by 2.0 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Hawks@Knicks 92-101

Hawks: Young 30 PTS
Knicks: Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB, Rose 26 PTS

Grizzlies@Jazz 129-141

Grizzlies: Brooks 23 PTS, Morant 47 PTS
Jazz: Conley 20 PTS and 15 AST, Gobert 21 PTS and 13 REB, Mitchell 25 PTS
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
92
Followers
186
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Nba Games#Nba Daily Recap#Hawks Knicks 92 101#Reb#Brooks 23 Pts#Gobert 21 Pts#Ast#Conley#Pts Knicks#Beat Wizards#Grizzlies#The Game#Roundup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Washington Voice

NBA Daily Recap 5/5: Antetokounmpo Scores 23 Points to lead Bucks to 135-134 rout of Washington

Bucks defeated Wizards 135-134 on Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday led the way for the Bucks with 29 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 23 points to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bradley Beal tallied 42 points and Russell Westbrook made 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for the Wizards. After this game, the Wizards (30-36) made to #10 in the Eastern Conference with 15.0 games back to the top, while the Bucks (42-24) led the Wizards by 12.0 games back and ranked #3 in the same conference.
NBABullets Forever

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum: A Modest Proposal for the Wizards Center Rotation

Once upon a time, the NBA was dominated by towering Giants. The one who towered over them all was Wilt Chamberlain. From 100 points in a game to tallying more than 20,000...umm...points in his black book, scores of fans worldwide are familiar with tales of The Stilt and his scoring prowess.
NBANBC Sports

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason

If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained hamstring loosened up as the game transpired, which allowed him to drop 13 points in the final quarter after shooting 4-for-17 in the first half.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Best bets for the 2021 NBA play-in tournament

The first-ever NBA play-in tournament is upon us and NBA fans across the world cannot wait for four days of sheer excitement. With the same feel as the MLB Wild Card games and March Madness, it really seems like anything can happen in the NBA playoffs for the first time in a long while. Whether the person who created this tournament format should be promoted or fired, the NBA play-in tournament gives us four more thrilling games to capitalize on.
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Poll: Eastern Conference Play-In Games

The NBA’s 2021 play-in tournament will tip off on Tuesday night, when the No. 9 Pacers face the No. 10 Hornets in Indiana, followed by the No. 7 Celtics hosting the No. 8 Wizards in Boston. By the end of the night, one team – either Boston or Washington –...