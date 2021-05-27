George Riley manifests dark energy in her influencer-spoofing “Power” video
Slowly but surely George Riley has established herself as one of the more innovative voices to emerge from London in the past few years. Whether she's writing about the narrow lens through which we view the climate crisis or critiquing patriarchal music industry culture, her vocals remain captivating and her choice of beat is always on point. New song "Power," premiering above, changes the game once more. Starting out in a laidback style, Riley opens up as the BPM increases and rolls into a huge jungle break.www.thefader.com