NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Randle Drops Double-double in Knicks 101-92 win over Hawks
Knicks fell behind by -13 points, but rallied ferociously in its second half and held offHawks on Wednesday night. Derrick Rose led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, while Julius Randle contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Trae Young tallied 30 points for the Hawks.
After this game, the Hawks (1-1) made to #6 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the Knicks (1-1) has the same number of games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.