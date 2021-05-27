Cancel
NBA

NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Randle Drops Double-double in Knicks 101-92 win over Hawks

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 6 days ago
Knicks fell behind by -13 points, but rallied ferociously in its second half and held offHawks on Wednesday night. Derrick Rose led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, while Julius Randle contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Trae Young tallied 30 points for the Hawks.

After this game, the Hawks (1-1) made to #6 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the Knicks (1-1) has the same number of games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 95-120

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS, Westbrook 10 PTS and 11 AST
76ers: Embiid 22 PTS, Simmons 22 PTS

Grizzlies@Jazz 129-141

Grizzlies: Brooks 23 PTS, Morant 47 PTS
Jazz: Conley 20 PTS and 15 AST, Gobert 21 PTS and 13 REB, Mitchell 25 PTS
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise. With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the...
NBAsemoball.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAThe Spread

Hawks vs. Knicks, 5/22/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

The Knicks are 1.5-point home favorites versus the Hawks for Game 1 of the NBA conference quarterfinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Will the Knicks cover that number or are the Hawks the better play?. Game Snapshot. 501 Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) at 502 New York Knicks (-1.5); o/u...
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Knicks rally from double-digit deficit, beat Hawks in Game 2 to tie first-round series

NEW YORK — The Knicks escaped MSG with an even series. They escaped because Julius Randle again struggled and Trae Young again was brilliant. They escaped because the Hawks managed just one point in the final five minutes. They escaped because of big shots from Reggie Bullock and Derrick Rose, who paced the home team to a scrappy 101-92 victory in front of another raucous MSG crowd.
NBAdarnews.com

Knicks' Julius Randle wins NBA's Most Improved Player award

NEW YORK (AP) -- Julius Randle is in his seventh season, later than the usual Most Improved Player winner. He is aware of the notion that by then, players have already shown what they are in the NBA and they're not going to get any better. He also knows he's...
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Knicks-Hawks Round 1 tale of the tape

The Knicks locked up their most favorable playoff matchup. On the surface, these aren’t championship contenders. The Hawks haven’t made the playoffs in four years, fumbling through a 73-158 record the previous three seasons. The Knicks playoff drought is much longer — eight years. They’re on their seventh coach since 2014. So this is a battle of up-and-coming young squads, rather than the ...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Clint Capela Unimpressed by Knicks' Tough Guy Act

The New York Knicks have their backs against the wall in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They're down 3-1 to the Atlanta Hawks, heading back to Madison Square Garden for a series-deciding Game 5. It's been a fun and surprising run to the playoffs for the orange and blue, but unless Julius Randle and his teammates kick it up a notch, it will come to a sooner end than many hoped.
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBACBS Sports

Trae Young, Hawks aim to eliminate Knicks in Game 5

For Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks' first-round series against the New York Knicks became personal during a Game 1 win in which he was continually taunted by a rabid Madison Square Garden crowd. Things became personal for the rest of his teammates late in a Game 4 win -- just...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

How Should the Knicks Be Recognized in End-of-Season Awards?

After shocking pundits and fans with a 41-win season, the Knicks have several viable contenders for the NBA’s end-of-season awards. With a win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the New York Knicks clinched the no. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the 2020–21 NBA regular season, finishing with a record of 41-31. That is an extraordinary accomplishment. In the first full season under Tom Thibodeau and Leon Rose, the Knicks flipped a group projected to win 22 games into a pseudo-contender and the franchise from punchline into a respected enterprise.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Rockets' rough season comes to an end with loss to Hawks

The Rockets likely did not need, and certainly did not want a reminder of how their season went so wrong. As with so much on the way to Sunday’s finale, that too was unavoidable. They did not trade a superstar during the game. Other than that, they suffered through nearly...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBANewsday

Knicks know their regular-season success vs. Hawks means very little

While the Knicks took all three meetings with the Hawks this season they are well aware that the playoffs present a different challenge. Atlanta is a different team, turning the season around with a 25-11 run (entering the final day of the season) after a coaching change put veteran Nate McMillan in charge.