NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Randle Drops Double-double in Knicks 101-92 win over Hawks

Knicks fell behind by -13 points, but rallied ferociously in its second half and held offHawks on Wednesday night. Derrick Rose led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, while Julius Randle contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Trae Young tallied 30 points for the Hawks.

After this game, the Hawks (1-1) made to #6 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the Knicks (1-1) has the same number of games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 95-120

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS, Westbrook 10 PTS and 11 AST

76ers: Embiid 22 PTS, Simmons 22 PTS

Grizzlies@Jazz 129-141

Grizzlies: Brooks 23 PTS, Morant 47 PTS

Jazz: Conley 20 PTS and 15 AST, Gobert 21 PTS and 13 REB, Mitchell 25 PTS