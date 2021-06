Harvard recently welcomed Smitha Haneef as its new managing director of dining services. Haneef comes to Harvard from Princeton, where she was assistant vice president for university services. She brings with her a long and diverse career in food and hospitality services, beginning in five-star hotels in Hyderabad, India, through time spent running her own catering business in Birmingham, Alabama, to helping launch the LifeWorks Restaurant Group, a premium on-site restaurant division of the food service company Aramark.