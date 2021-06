The internet wasn’t invented just so people could complain about major media franchises disrespecting their own preexisting continuity—the canon, if you will—but at this point it has to be one of the main things that people do online, right? People aren’t going to sporting events to talk about how Emperor Palpatine had a secret family that nobody ever thought to mention, because that’s the sort of dumb thing that’s only worth arguing about on the internet where nobody can see how red and sweaty your face gets when you talk about it. Anyway, we’ve got some additional complaints about disrespecting the canon here today, courtesy of Nickelodeon’s new trailer for The Patrick Star Show.