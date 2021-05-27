Cancel
SpaceX’s first flight-proven Starship rolled back to factory for likely retirement

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile SpaceX has spent the better part of three weeks inspecting the first flight-proven Starship to survive a high-altitude launch and landing, the company appears to have decided to retire the rocket instead of flying it again. On May 25th, four days after Starship serial number 15 (SN15) was reinstalled...

www.teslarati.com
