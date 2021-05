As a Dallas native and NCAA Champion at the University of Texas, Jordan Spieth takes great pride in competing in his home state. That makes the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge very appealing to Spieth as it will be his fourth Texas tournament in his last six events, with the other two being the Masters and PGA Championship. Spieth has done quite well in the Lone Star State this year with a win at the Valero Texas Open, plus top-10 finishes at events in Austin and Dallas. After winning this tournament five years ago, Spieth will look for his second Colonial Country Club win at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge.