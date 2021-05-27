Cancel
IntelBrief: Mali Military Coup Threatens Progress Against Jihadists in the Sahel

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMali’s latest military coup appears to be a power play by high-ranking officers seeking to topple the Malian transitional government, itself brought on by a coup. The second coup in Bamako in under a year highlights the fragility of Mali’s democracy and threatens the ongoing fight against a range of jihadist groups operating in the Sahel.

PoliticsStrategy Page

Mali: Another Coup Against Previous Coup

The latest (May 24) coup has not been well received by foreign aid donors. This includes France, which supplements the 12,000 UN/AU peacekeeping force with 5,100 French counterterrorism troops who operate throughout the region. The French helped form a similar regional counterterrorism organization, the 5,000 strong G5 force. This is a local auxiliary to the French Sahel counterterrorism force. G5 troops are supplied by Mali and four neighboring countries while the EU (European Union) supplies millions of dollars a year to provide the G5 troops with additional equipment, weapons, training and supplements to their pay. This enables the French force to operate wherever it detects the presence of Islamic terrorists and needs cooperation from local counterterrorism forces they know they can depend on. The least dependable G5 country was Mali, which explains why Islamic terror groups selected Mali as the best candidate for an African sanctuary.
WorldVoice of America

Will Promises of Democratic Transition in Mali Convince France? 

PARIS - A promise Monday by Mali’s new interim president to hold democratic elections by early next year appears to meet some conditions set by France to resume recently suspended cooperation with Malian forces. But some hope Paris is slowly heading for the exit when it comes to its yearslong Barkhane anti-terrorist operation in the Sahel.
Politicsrock947.com

Mali coup leader Assimi Goita sworn in as transitional president

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Assimi Goita, the Malian colonel who has overthrown two presidents in the past nine months, said he would oversee a transition toward democratic elections as he was sworn in as interim president on Monday. Goita had already been declared president by the constitutional court last month after ousting...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Mali's Assimi Goita: Special Ops Commander Turned Strongman

Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup in Mali last year, is set to be sworn in as president Monday after a second military power grab in the war-torn Sahel state. Last month, soldiers detained the president and prime minister of an interim government installed in the wake of a coup in August, provoking diplomatic uproar.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Burkina Faso: Militants kill 132 people in Solhan village

At least 132 people, including seven children, have been killed by militants in a village in the northeast of Burkina Faso.Another 40 residents were wounded as gunmen swept through Solhan in Yagha province on Friday night and burned down several homes and the local market.The government described the attackers as terrorists as it declared a 72-hour period of national mourning. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said the raid was "barbaric".While no group has so far claimed responsibility, the area is plagued by jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Isis in west Africa's Sahel region.UN secretary general Antonio Guterres was "outraged"...
Politicsapanews.net

Does France risk losing Mali?

Boubacar Haidara, professor at the University of Segou (Central Mali) points to the possible consequences of France's decision to suspend military cooperation with Mali. Does France's decision to suspend military cooperation with Mali come as a surprise?. France had not appreciated what President Emmanuel Macron described in an interview which...
Violent CrimesBBC

Burkina Faso attack: More than 130 killed in village raid

Armed men have killed over 132 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the country's worst attack in recent years, the government says. Homes and the local market were burned during the overnight raid on Solhan. No group has said it was behind the violence, but...
Militarypmldaily.com

France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

BAMAKO – France is suspending its joint military operations with Malian forces after a second coup in nine months in the country. The suspension is said will continue until France got assurance that Mali would restore to civil rule. In order to counter extremists in the Sahel area, French military...
Politicsjurist.org

African Union suspends Mali’s membership following military coup

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday suspended Mali from the organization, following the military coup that occurred last week and threatened sanctions if the country fails to restore a civilian government. The military coup, led by Assimi Goïta, resulted in the ouster of president Bah Ndaw. Ndaw and Prime Minister...
MilitaryPlainview Daily Herald

French military suspends joint operation with Mali military

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France issued its strongest threat yet to Mali's coup leader late Thursday, suspending joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule. The move by the former colonial power comes amid mounting international criticism of Mali's second coup...
AfricaNew Haven Register

African Union suspends Mali after coup, threatens sanctions

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The African Union has suspended Mali and is threatening sanctions after the junta leader grabbed back control of the government last week, marking the second coup d'etat in only nine months. The AU issued the threat late Tuesday when it announced Mali was suspended from all...
Politicsdeseret.com

International authorities strongly condemn Mali’s coup

Last week, the West African country of Mali had its second coup in nine months, the Deseret News reported. Col. Assimi Goita, the former vice president and leader of last August's coup, led the military in seizing power from interim civilian leaders. The move brought diplomatic uproar internationally, Al Jazeera reported.
AfricaPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Mali: top 5 implications of the latest palace coup

Recent events in Mali have caused consternation among state actors, domestically and externally, in addition to non-state actors such as jihadi groups operating across the Sahel. What’s causing particular alarm is the fact that there’s been another coup in the country, just nine months after the last one. The military’s...
Africaapanews.net

Mali: ECOWAS shows wisdom with coup leaders

ECOWAS heads of state, who met in Accra on Sunday to reflect on the case of Mali, have agreed on limited sanctions against the perpetrators of the recent coup in Bamako. The soldiers who carried out the last coup in Mali can thank God. The outcome of the extraordinary summit of West African heads of state held Sunday in Accra, Ghana to examine the case of Mali was not frankly unfavorable to them. Apart from the temporary suspension of this country from the bodies of the organization, the requirement to appoint a new civilian Prime Minister and to respect the timetable for the transition initially agreed upon, the presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have chosen to handle Bamako carefully.
Politicsnordot.app

Berlin reaffirms importance of fight against terror in Sahel region

Following the recent military coup in Mali, the German government has justified the long-running deployment of German armed forces in the crisis-ridden country. It is important in the fight against Islamist terrorists in the Sahel region, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Monday. The Bundeswehr is involved in...
Violent CrimesBirmingham Star

Five dead in suspected jihadist attack in Mali: security official

Four civilians and a police officer were killed Sunday by suspected jihadists in southern Mali, a region that has previously been mostly spared from the country's Islamist unrest, a security official said. The unidentified men attacked a checkpoint near the town of Bougouni, around 100 kilometres from Mali's borders with...