BALDWINVILLE — Baseball is back and, as a result, spirits are high at Narragansett Regional. “We’re just embracing what we have,” Warriors’ coach Jason Donovan said when asked what his approach to this season will be. “I’m happy to be out on the field and I know that the kids are happy to be out there, too. They’re sharing the experience with each other; that’s been the nice part. Just to be out on a ball field in the sun, throwing it, catching it and hitting it, has been great.”