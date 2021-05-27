An attitude of gratitude for the Harvard public schools community
Those who attend School Committee meetings hear our elected representatives consistently express their appreciation for the teachers, staff, administrators, volunteers, and organizations who make our schools among the best in the commonwealth. These expressions occur with nearly every deliberation as well as during “school committee commentary,” a segment of each meeting. So it was with disappointment that I read in these pages an overt shot at the School Committee in last week’s issue—by a district employee and respected faculty member, no less.harvardpress.com