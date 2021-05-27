School Committee ponders shared director with Parks and Rec

Tullahoma Parks and Recreation was recently honored by the Tullahoma Tree Board for going above and beyond to improve the city’s greenery. According to City Forrester and Parks and Recreation Program Manager Lyle Russell, the parks and rec department was awarded recognition by the tree board for the landscaping and tree planting done at Waggoner Park last year. The department planted 20 Crape Myrtles, four Foster Hollies and right Pampas Grass bushes along the border facing the Manchester Highway in order to give the area a better view than the fencing that was previously there.