School Committee ponders shared director with Parks and Rec
At Monday’s meeting, the School Committee discussed creating a new administrative position—director of community recreation and education. According to Superintendent Linda Dwight, the person would oversee some programs that are now managed within the schools along with some that are under the Parks and Recreation Commission. Dwight said she and Parks and Rec Chair Bob O’Shea, Town Administrator Tim Bragan, and Assistant Town Administrator Marie Sobalvarro had met to discuss the possible new arrangement.harvardpress.com