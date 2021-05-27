Harcum College’s Melting Pot of a Men’s Soccer Team Punches Its Ticket to National Championship

ABOUT ABDELKADER: Abdelkader will captain Team USA in an IIHF Men’s World Championship for the second time after doing so in 2014 in Minsk, Belarus. The tournament marks the fifth time the Muskegon, Michigan, native will represent the U.S. internationally after doing so in two IIHF Men’s World Championships (2012, 2014), one IIHF World Junior Championship (2007 – bronze) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In 20 games on the international stage, he has collected 11 points (5g, 6a). An 11-year NHL veteran, all with the Detroit Red Wings, Abdelkader was with Detroit when they captured the 2008 Stanley Cup and served as an alternate captain his last four years with the Red Wings. In 739 NHL games, he amassed 252 points (106g, 146a) before signing with EV Zug in the Swiss National League this past February. With EV Zug, he registered eight points (4g, 4a) in nine games before tallying nine points (6g, 3a) in 13 playoff games to help m capture the 2021 NL Title.