[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Cruella]. We had all become so accustomed to the hero’s journey story that there was a collective freakout in 2017 when Rian Johnson decided to upend it with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars is one of the great American stories and a major part of its popularity rests on the revelation that Luke Skywalker is the son of Darth Vader. He’s not a farm boy from nowhere; he’s the son of one of the most powerful people in the galaxy, and hence his power is hereditary. Of course, stories like these go back to antiquity where heroes are related to the gods. The Last Jedi turned this relationship on its head by arguing that its central hero truly came from nowhere, had no special lineage, and that greatness could come from anywhere.