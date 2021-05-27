Cancel
Conestoga, PA

New York Times Honors Conestoga Student, Great Valley Student for Their Work in STEM Writing Contest

By Dan Weckerly
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago
Conestoga High School student Evan Lu, 15, is one of the runner-ups in the Second Annual STEM Writing Contest run by The New York Times. In partnership with Science News, The New York Times challenged teenagers around the globe to pick a question, concept, or issue related to STEM that interested them. The competition then required entrants to explain it clearly to a general audience in 500 words or less.

