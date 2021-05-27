New York Times Honors Conestoga Student, Great Valley Student for Their Work in STEM Writing Contest

LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 14: EDWARDIAN STYLE, 1901-1914. The death of Queen Victoria in 1901 quickly ended the world’s interest in Victorian-style architecture. Her son, King Edward VII, succeeded the queen and advocated for elite high fashion and design that was more sophisticated than in the past. Author Samuel Haynes described the Edwardian era as a “leisurely time when women wore picture hats and did not vote, when the rich were not ashamed to live conspicuously, and the sun really never set on the British flag.”