Public Health

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had...

#Medical Doctors#Ap#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Athletes#Dr Naoto Ueyama#Country#Broadcasters#Media#Tokyo
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Doctor warns of new COVID symptom that could be linked to the Indian variant

Numbers of COVID cases in the UK have been reassuringly low over the past couple of months, but the emergence of a new Indian variant of the virus threatens to disrupt the progress. With suspicions that the variant could be far more transmissable than other versions of the virus, experts are urging caution as we edge close towards 'normal' life resuming.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

India variant continues spread in county

Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil. The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first...
SportsPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure The post What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled? appeared first on KTVZ.
Worldomahanews.net

Tokyo 2021 Olympics could become a test of governmental hypocrisy

After its unwillingness to help stranded Australians in India during the pandemic, our government is still sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, writes Marie M'Balla-Ndi Oelgemoeller. ON 16 OCTOBER 1968 in Mexico City, American track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos respectively won the gold and silver medals...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Scientist warns India-related variant could trigger another wave in UK

LONDON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The India-related coronavirus variant could drive another wave in Britain, a British government advisory scientist warned Thursday. "The virus just got faster," said Andrew Hayward, a professor from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), indicating that Britain could be at the start of a third COVID-19 wave.
SportsLynchburg News and Advance

Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play. To read more select an article below by click...
TravelVoice of America

US Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics 

With less than two months remaining before the opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics received another jolt Monday when the U.S. government issued a warning for its citizens not to travel to Japan due to rising rates of new COVID-19 cases. The State Department issued its highest travel advisory warning, Level...
SportsBradford Era

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
TravelSand Hills Express

U.S. warns against travel to Japan as COVID looms over Tokyo Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Japan because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, and that includes people who might have been hoping to soak up the atmosphere during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The advisory will not keep U.S. athletes out of the Summer Games, but it does increase the already-tremendous pressure on the Olympics’ organizers.
SportsCNN

The last time the Olympics were in Tokyo

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, it was the first time the Olympics had ever been held in Asia. And they weren't actually held during the summer. The Games took place in October that year to avoid the heat and humidity of the summer months and the typhoon season in September.
WorldTelegraph

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Could the postponed 2020 event be cancelled due to Covid?

Leading International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as planned unless "Armageddon" occurs in the run-up. Pound told the Evening Standard he was confident the Olympics would proceed as anticipated in August, saying: “The people coming for the large measure will be vaccinated, will upon arrival be put in a bubble and kept in a bubble until they go back home.
WorldPosted by
CNN

Tokyo plows ahead with Olympics

Despite growing opposition to the Olympics, Tokyo and the IOC are plowing ahead - and getting ready for the logistical nightmare that awaits as tens of thousands of athletes prepare to descend on the city amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Worldtonireavis.com

TOKYO OLYMPIC DILEMMA

The Tokyo Games are coming at us like Noah Lyles around the turn in the 200 meters; they’ll be on us in a blink. Now imagine being in your athletic prime in the years 2020 and 2021 and being an Olympic-sport athlete to boot, like Mr. Lyles. I feel so sorry for such potential Olympians as Japan struggles with whether to host the already delayed 2020 Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021.