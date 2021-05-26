Open letter to the Pew Research Center on generation labels

I would like to respond to Mr. Graf’s letter from May 25. Since he seems to want to educate people, I have some specific questions. 1. You stated: “First and foremost when it comes to politics, you have to research both sides. ... I guarantee if you stop listening to CNN and other left-based news sources.” So, which is it? Research both or only listen to right-based news sources? I recommend you try out “The Bulwark with Charlie Sikes” podcast.