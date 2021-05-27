The most lavish meat, fish and veg boxes for summer barbecues and alfresco dining

Author of “Grill Nation,” host of the Travel Channel’s “American Grilled,” and owner of the Bayou Bakery in Arlington, Virginia, David Guas was practically born with a pair of tongs in his hand. The New Orleans-raised chef inherited his knack for outdoor cooking from his Cuban dad, and is a passionate practitioner. “I hope people do not hesitate for a minute more and start grilling! I want home cooks and first-time grillers to understand how easy and rewarding it can be to grill at home. And, we have got to get rid of the misconception that grilling is a seasonal thing — I grill out in the snow!” Here’s how he does it.