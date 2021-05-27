The £50 wavy hair tool our beauty director has used every week for a year

All beards might be beautiful, but they aren’t created equal. Growing a beard is just the first, albeit the hardest, step. Once you have some length to your whiskers, you enter a whole new world of upkeep—washing, styling, maintaining, and most important, shaping. No matter what look you’re going for—everything from perma-stubble to gloriously bearded George Clooney—a beard trimmer is your best friend. Think of trimming your beard as getting a haircut, only more often; it not only keeps your beard from looking unruly and sending you into Grizzly Adams territory, but also makes it easier to maintain and style. Finding the right beard trimmer, however, is not always easy. Whatever kind of beard you have or your experience level, start with this list of the 13 best beard trimmers and you’re on your way.