Buchanan County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, De Kalb, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buchanan; Clay; Clinton; De Kalb; Platte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN...CLAY CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN PLATTE AND SOUTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dearborn to near Liberty. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Stewartsville, Trimble, Edgerton, Dearborn, Camden Point, Holt, Crystal Lakes, Missouri City, Excelsior Estates, Woods Heights, Easton and Rayville. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 19 and 48. Interstate 29 between mile markers 26 and 30. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
