Caldwell County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray, Saline by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Carroll; Daviess; Lafayette; Livingston; Ray; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIESS NORTHEASTERN RAY...CARROLL...CALDWELL...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...EASTERN LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 425 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kingston to near Corder. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Higginsville, Carrollton, Braymer, Waverly, Norborne, Polo, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Breckenridge, Kingston, Utica, Malta Bend, Blackburn, Cowgill, Wakenda, Bogard, Tina, Ludlow and Dover. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 53 and 55.

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 08:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * Until Friday morning. * At 1:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.7 Mon 1am 28.0 28.3 28.3
Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Ray THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 12.2 Sun 7pm 15.3 15.3 8.2
Boil order lifted in Ray County Friday

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Boil Advisory in Ray County that was issued Wednesday, May 12, has been canceled. Public Water Supply District #2 released the information Friday afternoon. Residents in the area are no longer required to boil water before consumption.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.
ROUTE YY AT I-70 IN SALINE COUNTY SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

Route YY in Saline County is scheduled to be closed at I-70 beginning Monday, May 24, through mid-November 2021 for bridge removal and replacement. MODOT says this project also will include several traffic implications:. · Ramps at the I-70 and YY interchange will be closed during the bridge removal from...
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Ray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crystal Lakes, or near Excelsior Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Lathrop, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick, Polo, Glenaire, Holt and Avondale. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Boil order issued for parts of Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — PWSD #2 of Ray County is issuing a boil advisory for customers west and east of Highway Y who has lost water or experienced low pressure. This boil advisory is remaining in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to boil water for a few minutes before consumption.
Thunderstorm and showers hit Marshall Saturday

Severe weather Saturday night, May 1, into Sunday morning, produced strong wind and heavy lightning for the Saline County area. Little property damage occurred as a result of the thunderstorm, although some residents lost power for a few hours overnight. “We ended up having a little over 1,100 customers out,”...
COVID-19 Numbers For Livingston And Other Counties

Livingston County currently has 11 active cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases for the county, including the Chillicothe Correction Center is 1767. The number of deaths in Livingston County Due to COVID-19 is now at 54. Taking a look at the surrounding counties:. County…….. Cases…. Deaths. Caldwell………. 895…....
Hamilton Police Department Releases April Activity Log

Law Enforcement Officers make arrests based on facts of the crime. Any person suspected of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. During the month of April, Officers responded to approximately 297 calls for service, arrested 6 subjects on active warrants, arrested 7 subjects from completed criminal investigations, conducted 75 traffic stops, and issued 35 citations for various criminal and traffic offenses.
Community Options Receives Accreditation

An organization that strives to help residents with disabilities find employment and housing opportunities, received a Three-Year Accreditation from the international accrediting body, CARF. This is the ninth consecutive accreditation for Community Options of Chillicothe. The organization has been providing Employment Services in the Livingston, Grundy, Carroll, Linn, Mercer, Harrison, Caldwell, Chariton, and Daviess counties since 1993.
Marshall Man Injured in Lafayette County Rollover

A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred late Wednesday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1993 Freightliner, driven by 23-year-old Dane A. Branson of Marshall, was on Route F, 327 feet north of Schnauzer Road at 11:08 a.m., when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, due to a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
Daviess County Route Y closure cancelled

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation had planned to replace a culvert on Daviess County Route Y, north of Winston, on Thursday, May 6, between Route 6 and Reel Avenue. The work has now been canceled due to work on another project. The new date for the...