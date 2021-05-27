Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Carroll; Daviess; Lafayette; Livingston; Ray; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIESS NORTHEASTERN RAY...CARROLL...CALDWELL...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...EASTERN LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 425 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kingston to near Corder. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Higginsville, Carrollton, Braymer, Waverly, Norborne, Polo, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Breckenridge, Kingston, Utica, Malta Bend, Blackburn, Cowgill, Wakenda, Bogard, Tina, Ludlow and Dover. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 53 and 55.alerts.weather.gov