Trans employee rights in the workplace: avoiding legal risks

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second of our series exploring trans rights in the workplace, we look at risk areas for employers highlighted by recent case law. Equality training for staff can help to prevent claims based on a lack of understanding of gender identity; but the legal risks involving trans employees are not simply confined to a lack of understanding. They can also involve situations where colleagues share opposing beliefs. For instance, how should an employer deal with an employee who refuses to address a trans employee in their chosen pronoun? And how should an employer respond where an employee expresses gender critical views on social media? In this Law-Now we explore some of the current risk issues and how employers should deal with them.

