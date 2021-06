COVID-19 has ushered in a new era in human resources that is focused on enhancing employee experience and modernizing employee engagement with digitally enabled solutions. Everest Group reports that the rewards-and-recognition (R&R) solutions market grew at a rate of 9-11% in 2020 as enterprises globally grappled with COVID-19. COVID-19 brought uncertainty and change to many organizations with respect to managing and motivating their workforces. The pandemic challenged organizations to align culture and values, offer engagements valued by employees, and provide face-to-face interactions and feedback. In the midst of these challenges, Human Resource (HR) personnel tasked with enhancing employee experience and building more resilient organizations looked to third-party support in the form of R&R solutions, a market which Everest Group estimates is currently valued at US$2.7 to $2.9 billion worldwide.