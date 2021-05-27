紐西蘭男以紙箱做藍寶堅尼 成品竟賣到驚人價錢 | Kiwi YouTuber sells ‘cardboard’ Lamborghini for stunning price
【看CP學英文】一位紐西蘭籍YouTuber於週二成功的將親手打造的紙箱製藍寶堅尼超跑以要價新台幣21萬元賣出。. A creative New Zealand YouTuber successfully sold a cardboard Lamborghini car he made entirely from scratch for NZ$10,420 (NT$210,974) on Tuesday night. 根據外媒報導，David Jones (大衛．瓊斯)在網路上找到藍寶堅尼埃文塔多的紙模型，將其放大5.6倍後設計了此款紙箱製超跑。. According to foreign media reports, David Jones designed the ‘Cardborghini Aventapoor‘ off a paper model he found online and merely made it around 5.6...chinapost.nownews.com