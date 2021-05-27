Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-33

Many attorneys, especially those of my generation, are uncomfortable with the acronyms of modern written communication: FYI, BTW, OMG and so forth. At first, we tried pronouncing them. That didn’t work. With practice, we mastered some of the early ones: PTA, MPG, BSA, FBI. We were just getting used to BLT and BYO and CYA when—BAM! ZAP!—some other generations came along and buried us in Scrabble tiles. Although it is unnatural to communicate with abbreviations, we learn quickly. Teaching in a law school, I saw the ease with which my vocabulary expanded from LOL to LMAO to LMFAO.