David Boreanaz on How 'SEAL Team' Finale Invigorates Paramount Plus Move (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Cruel Summer. Freeform's buzzy mystery drama, Cruel Summer, closed out its twisty first season with a flurry of reveals in Tuesday's finale, "A Hostile Witness," from the truth behind what happened to Martin (he didn't die in a police shootout like we previously thought) to the reveal of Annabelle's identity (it's not what you'd think) to whether there was basis for Kate's suspicions over Jeanette in the first place (turns out, she had every reason to doubt her) to the results of Jeanette's lawsuit against Kate.