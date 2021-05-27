Salem councilor seeks to preempt Shetland housing plans

SALEM — You can't build homes at Shetland Park if the only mechanism to do so is eliminated first. Josh Turiel, one of two city councilors who represents The Point neighborhood next to Shetland Park, has asked his colleagues to tweak a zoning use table to prohibit planned-unit developments — which would encompass housing — at the industrial park. The proposal will go to the City Council Thursday night, and it's expected to then go to a public hearing with the Planning Board in the coming weeks.