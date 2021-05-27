Letter: Gaza strife needs robust attention from the press

Israel’s immense violence against Palestinians across the Occupied Territories – from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to Gaza City to the West Bank – has never been more apparent. Many of us have been glued to the television or social media as we watch Israel warplanes once again bomb civilian residencies, roads, cars, and an international press building in the Gaza Strip; as Israeli settlers target and attack Palestinians in Ramallah (West Bank); and as roving mobs of Israelis (protected by the state of Israel) terrorize Palestinian citizens of Israel living within Jerusalem, Lydd, Haifa, and other so-called “mixed” cities within the formal borders of the Israeli state. These are not new activities for Israel or Israeli settlers. However, what is new is the enormous wave of support the people of many US cities, from Atlanta to Los Angeles to our own state capital of Raleigh, are showing for Palestinian liberation. Tens of thousands of people rose up on May 15 in remembrance of the 1948 Nakba (meaning “catastrophe”), a term that refers to the initial displacement of about 750,000 Palestinians as a result of Israel’s initial founding war. Each city and person who rallied showed solidarity for Palestinians who are bodily resisting Israel’s ongoing perpetuation Israeli state violence against Palestinians today.