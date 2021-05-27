Cancel
Letter: Gaza strife needs robust attention from the press

Salem News
 7 days ago

We are writing to respond to your May 20 editorial: “An airstrike on journalism.” We wholly agree with the column’s assertion that the situation is fraught and complex and therefore: “In no other place is the work of journalists more essential.”. The government of Israel is responsible for providing evidence...

www.salemnews.com
Middle Easticrc.org

Israel and the Occupied Territory: People in Gaza and Israel need an urgent respite from the fighting

"People in Gaza and Israel urgently need respite from non-stop hostilities, as we enter the second week of airstrikes and rockets. People - exhausted from sleepless nights, from constant fear, worry and grief - need a window during which they can go outside and about their business without fear of being killed or injured, or of witnessing death or injury to others. They need to check on family members, to shop, to get medicine or see a doctor if possible, and to make repairs to their homes and businesses, many of which have been damaged.
MilitaryBloomberg

Israel Presses On With Gaza Assault as Truce Talk Builds

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Israeli aircraft pounded homes, weapons warehouses and underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to consolidate gains from 11 days of fighting, ahead of what could be an imminent cease-fire. Moussa Abu...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden presses Netanyahu on Gaza ceasefire

After 10 days of standing behind Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, President Biden made clear that he is running out of patience. Biden told Netanyahu he expects "significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," per the White House readout of their call. Why it matters: 219...
Middle Eastyoursun.com

LETTER: No surprise media building bombed in Gaza

A few months ago I wrote a letter to the editor that was rather critical of the news organization that provides national and international news stories for The Daily Sun. Now that same Sun-favored news organization, let’s call it the New Press, NP for short, is actually part of some recent news coming out of Hamas-controlled Gaza. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) had the gall to target and destroy the NP headquarter building in Gaza City that apparently also housed a Hamas intelligence unit. The IDF warned the occupants of the high-rise building to get out before collapsing it with aerial bombs.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Letter: UNC Is Complicit in the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians. We Need to Divest from Israel Now.

Israel’s immense violence against Palestinians across the Occupied Territories – from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to Gaza City to the West Bank – has never been more apparent. Many of us have been glued to the television or social media as we watch Israel warplanes once again bomb civilian residencies, roads, cars, and an international press building in the Gaza Strip; as Israeli settlers target and attack Palestinians in Ramallah (West Bank); and as roving mobs of Israelis (protected by the state of Israel) terrorize Palestinian citizens of Israel living within Jerusalem, Lydd, Haifa, and other so-called “mixed” cities within the formal borders of the Israeli state. These are not new activities for Israel or Israeli settlers. However, what is new is the enormous wave of support the people of many US cities, from Atlanta to Los Angeles to our own state capital of Raleigh, are showing for Palestinian liberation. Tens of thousands of people rose up on May 15 in remembrance of the 1948 Nakba (meaning “catastrophe”), a term that refers to the initial displacement of about 750,000 Palestinians as a result of Israel’s initial founding war. Each city and person who rallied showed solidarity for Palestinians who are bodily resisting Israel’s ongoing perpetuation Israeli state violence against Palestinians today.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Biden presses Israel to de-escalate deadly fighting with Gaza

President Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza in a call Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more on what the two leaders discussed, and what this means for the president's foreign policy approach.
Middle EastThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Journalists under attack in West Bank and Gaza

We are writing to respond to your recent editorial, “An airstrike on journalism.“ We wholly agree with the column’s assertion that the situation is fraught and complex and therefore: “In no other place is the work of journalists more essential.”. The government of Israel is responsible for providing evidence of...
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Understanding origin of Gaza situation

A recent letter writer who started off his letter accusing Israel with an "insatiable quest for territory" means the writer has forgotten the history of a country that gave up the Sinai and Gaza for peace. They displaced thousands of Israelis from a beautiful and prosperous homeland and resort just...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: UN tells Israeli extreme right to halt violence against Palestinians

A UN human rights expert condemned on Tuesday attacks on Israel’s Palestinian minority by extreme right-wing and vigilante groups, including settlers, Anadolu Agency reported. - Advertisement - UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes said at times the attacks are made with the reported backing of Israeli security...
Politicssdjewishworld.com

Israel foreign ministry summons Philippine envoy over UNHRC vote

Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) – June 1, 2021 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines’ ambassador to Tel Aviv to clarify the country’s vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council favoring an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes and actions in the Gaza Strip during recent hostilities. In a statement, the ministry said Ambassador Macairog Alberto was “summoned for clarification discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the Philippines’ vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative c…
West Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: For Israel and Gaza, a lot of blame, few solutions

I agree with the unifying tone and much of what the writer said in the Sunday column headlined: “Basic dignity for Palestinians is under assault.” But he did forget to mention that most of the assault on the dignity of Palestinians comes from their own leadership. Hamas, the oppressive terrorist...
Middle EastPosted by
MassLive.com

Both sides have room for blame in response to Gaza strife (Editorial)

Not everyone wants to give peace a chance. During the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, there were plenty who were quick to assign blame even as they called for an end to hostilities. But many of these people have an agenda that doesn’t have finding a peaceful solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian problem at the top of the list. Rather, some see continued conflict as just the ticket.