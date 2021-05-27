Reflecting on the sacrifice of servicemen and women

Freedom is not free. Anyone who pays taxes is acutely aware of this fact. The greatest awareness is borne by families whose fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers paid the ultimate price for our right to enjoy the fruits of this great country. It is they whom we pay homage to each year on Memorial Day. One of the most well-known expressions of sorrow and gratitude for those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms was written by Chaplain Rabbi Roland Gittelsohn, who served with the Marine Corps in the WWII battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.