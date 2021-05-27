Reflecting on the sacrifice of servicemen and women
As Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, I am honored to serve the 385,000 veterans who call Maryland home. As a veteran myself, Memorial Day resonates deeply with me. As we gather with friends and family this holiday weekend, let us not forget the men and women who valiantly served and who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation. Let us remember the sacrifice made by the many who have lost those dearest, our Gold Star families.