Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Reflecting on the sacrifice of servicemen and women

myeasternshoremd.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, I am honored to serve the 385,000 veterans who call Maryland home. As a veteran myself, Memorial Day resonates deeply with me. As we gather with friends and family this holiday weekend, let us not forget the men and women who valiantly served and who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation. Let us remember the sacrifice made by the many who have lost those dearest, our Gold Star families.

www.myeasternshoremd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veterans#Military Women#War Heroes#Military Veterans#Thank You Veterans#Gold Star#Midshipmen#The Air Force Academy#Coast Guard Academy#Marylanders#Department#The U S Marine Corps#The Marine Reserves#Men#Memorial Day#Military Leaders#Family Members#Military Conflicts#People#Maryland Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
World War II
Related
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

The Ultimate Sacrifice For Freedom

Freedom is not free. Anyone who pays taxes is acutely aware of this fact. The greatest awareness is borne by families whose fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers paid the ultimate price for our right to enjoy the fruits of this great country. It is they whom we pay homage to each year on Memorial Day. One of the most well-known expressions of sorrow and gratitude for those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms was written by Chaplain Rabbi Roland Gittelsohn, who served with the Marine Corps in the WWII battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
Marshall County, ALthearabtribune.com

Not all U.S. sacrifices are during war

Each year Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May. On that day we pay tribute to those who died while serving this nation. We must remember that not all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice did so during a war. In fact, Memorial Day is not just for our war dead, it is also for those who served and died during peacetime.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

Remembering their sacrifice

On Monday, we will celebrate Memorial Day. The holiday was first widely observed in May 1868 as a commemoration of the sacrifices of the Civil War. Following a proclamation Gen. John A Logan, participants decorated the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. It soon came to be...
Columbus, MSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Recognize the sacrifice on Memorial Day

May 31—Take a moment today to recognize Memorial Day and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending this country. Local observances of what is now known as Memorial Day date to April 1866, just a year after the end of the American Civil War. A group of women in Columbus, Mississippi, visited a cemetery there to decorate the graves of both Confederate and Union soldiers who had died in battle at Shiloh, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
FestivalSaipan Tribune

‘A story of a great sacrifice’

Editor’s Note: Col. James G. Pangelinan of the U.S. Army will be delivering these remarks at the Memorial Day Service in Astoria, Illinois on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, before members of the American Legion, the Chamber of Commerce and citizens of the city. The remarks honor and remember the American soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Saipan during World War II. It is being published here at the request of the author’s father, Ed Pangelinan.
Atlanta, GAThe Citizen Online

A day of honor, a sacrifice of a lifetime

Nearly 5 million people died in the Korean War, a conflict that began in June 1950 and ended in July 1953. More than half of those killed were civilians — a civilian death rate higher than World War II and the Vietnam War — accounting for about 10% of the pre-war population of Korea.
Fort Carson, COGazette

Families, friends, soldiers remember fallen servicemen

White roses lay at the base of nine stone slabs that bear the names of hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. A ceremony Thursday honored two more names added to that list — Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley and Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor.
Politicssoutheastiowaunion.com

‘Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice’

More than 200 people filled the Mt. Pleasant Community High School gym Monday for a 50-minute Memorial Day service. “We come today to remember those who have fallen, those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect freedom,” said First Presbyterian Church Pastor Trey Hager, a former Marine. Master of ceremonies...
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Recognizing veterans’ sacrifices

OWOSSO — Volunteers fanned out at local cemeteries Friday — despite the cold and rain — to place flags on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day. The Owosso VFW Auxiliary coordinated the effort at Oak Hill and Hillcrest cemeteries while the Owosso Knights of Columbus placed flags at St. Paul Cemetery.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Their sacrifice mattered

In 2019, I wrote an op-ed expressing what I believe, as a veteran myself, to be true: veterans want to know that their service and sacrifice were worth something. They want to know that the months and years they spent away from their homes and loved ones were worth it. They want to know that their brothers- and sisters-in-arms — whom they buried — died for a reason. They want to know that their sacrifice mattered.
FestivalLog Cabin Democrat

Blessed through sacrifice

I truly believe it is only fitting that this week’s article be reflective of the sacrifice we celebrated with our national holiday this past Monday, Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered. A few facts for you as we proceed together today. I pulled up these statistics for you: Number of deaths of U.S. Soldiers in the following wars:
Politicscheyenneminuteman.com

Sacrifice for our country beyond measure

Solemn totals of our American war dead as reported by the American Battlefield Trust. Memorial Day serves as the official start of the summer season for many Americans. Memorial Day means much more to the American families who have lost loved ones to war. Memorial Day originated in the years...
Festivalthunderboltradio.com

Weakley County servicemen remembered on Memorial Day

Around 150 people attended Monday’s Weakley County Memorial Day ceremony in Dresden to pay tribute to those who died serving their country. The names of 167 Weakley Countians killed in action in World Wars I and II, the Korean, Vietnam, and Iraq Wars, were read and remembered. Guest speaker, Retired...
Festivalwkdzradio.com

Future Heroes Start With Honoring Passed Servicemen

Memorial Day is a time for gathering with friends and family, but it is also a time for honoring our heroes. More than 50 people gathered at the Riverside Cemetery Monday to do just that. Retired First Sergeant, and Executive Director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Services, Alvin Duncan,...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Those making sacrifices honored

SALEM — Honor those heroes who gave all, every day, by being worthy of their ultimate sacrifice. That was the message delivered by now retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Wilbur (Will) Kline of Salem on Memorial Day. Kline served as the keynote speaker at Salem Memorial Day services at Grandview...
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

New Banners Up To Honor Servicemen

A banner for Michael O’Connell, a second lieutenant in the Vietnam War, is one of 20 hanging on light poles along East Market Street to honor area servicemen. “Well, the draft was breathing down his neck and so he enlisted about two weeks before he was drafted,” said Michael’s mother, Lila O’Connell. She said she believed Michael was 18 when he enlisted in the Army, going on 19. Michael served in Ethiopia “for quite a while.”