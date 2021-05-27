Cancel
Regé-Jean Page Compares 'Bridgerton' Exit to Leaving High School

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegé-Jean Page knew his time on Bridgertonwasn't meant to be a long one, but he was still emotional about saying goodbye. The 31-year-old British actor compared leaving the hit Netflix regency romance show to graduating high school. “You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my god, I’m never going to...

Primetimer

Regé-Jean Page: "I think of Bridgerton as a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there"

The former Bridgerton star, in a Variety's Actors on Actors conversation with The Crown's Emma Corrin, explained his approach to his star-making role. "I was like, OK, cool. It's a period drama. It's Jane Austen-esque. Why are we doing this now? What does it have to contribute?" Page said, according to EW, explaining his thought process when he first read the script for the Netflix drama. "We have a couple hundred years between Jane Austen and where we're at now, which means we've got like five or six waves of feminism since. And so, in carrying the torch, we need to make some ground with it. Because Simon's an archetype that already exists. He's Darcy. He's Heathcliff. He's a tall, dark, brooding, emotionally stunted man." When Corrin shared that she thought Simon's journey was interesting "in terms of unpacking masculinity," Page took it one step further, likening the show - and the emotional journey of its heroes, both make and female - to a McDonald's hamburger. "We talk a lot with Bridgerton about it being female-centric, but also, what are men looking up to? What am I doing with this icon of masculinity? What's making this meal actually worth eating?" Page said. "I think of Bridgerton as a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there. It's like a secretly healthy, organic burger."
Netflix: Bridgerton season 2 is not coming to Netflix in July 2021

It’s been nearly six months since the premiere season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix, and I can’t be the only one who’s missing The Duke of Hastings so dearly, right? Half a year later and we’re still waiting on the edge of our seats to find out what will happen next to our favorite Regency Era socialites. Plus, will everyone find out about Lady Whisteldown’s true identity? There are so many unanswered questions we have for the second season!
Daily Mail

Dakota Johnson transforms into a Regency beauty to play Jane Austen heroine Anne Elliot as she resumes filming for Netflix's colour-blind adaptation of Persuasion in Bath

She's set to play the mature heroine Anne Elliot in the adaptation of a Jane Austen classic. And Dakota Johnson looked every inch the Regency-era beauty as she resumed filming for Netflix's version of Persuasion at the famous Royal Crescent in Bath on Thursday. The actress, 31, sported a sophisticated...
Will Rege-Jean Page Be the Next James Bond? Bridgerton Star Faces 007 Rumors Head-On

Ever since breaking out on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has emerged as a rumored candidate to play the next James Bond, and now the actor has officially set the record straight. At this time, fans of the James Bond series are awaiting the release of the 25th movie,No Time to Die, which will feature Daniel Craig's final outing as Agent 007. It's been made clear that Craig's time in the tux is over once this movie is released, but fans can only speculate over who the next actor in the role will be until an official announcement is made.
The Netflix series to watch if you miss Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton

Last year, when Netflix added to its library Bridgerton, a period series based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the entire cast of the strip catapulted to international fame. Those who took the most relevance were Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, the protagonists of the first installment, but even so, Jonathan Bailey was not far behind as he won the hearts of many fans.
Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy leapfrogged by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Web page in 007 twist | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy leapfrogged by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Web page in 007 twist | Movies | Leisure. Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond concludes with No Time To Die, bringing his 15 years within the franchise to an finish. Final 12 months, a lot of rumours surfaced on-line suggesting Tom Hardy had already been solid as his alternative, prompting him to achieve the highest of the Bond odds. Since then, nevertheless, issues have modified.
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
Do We Still Love "Bridgerton" Without Rege-Jean Page?

Join us for this exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix show "Bridgerton," where a familiar face steps in to replace Season 1 star Rege-Jean Page. Special thanks to our dear friend Gilbert Gottfried for being a great sport as always! #Colbert #GilbertGottfried #Bridgerton. Subscribe To...
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Bridgerton’ Series Premiere Script From Chris Van Dusen

The first Shondaland project in Shonda Rhimes’ mega-deal with Netflix burst on the scene on Christmas Day 2020, when the Regency-era drama series Bridgerton hit the streaming service. With a story mixing Jane Austen, Gossip Girl and the lush looks of London (and its aristocratic denizens) circa 1813 combined with a strong, multi-racial cast and contemporary storytelling, it quickly found a place in the zeitgeist, shattering Netflix’s viewership records with 82 million households around the world watching the first season in the first four weeks.
The flirtation between Regé-Jean Page and Emma Corrin in a virtual meeting

The most anticipated crossover! Regé-Jean Page y Emma Corrinstars of Bridgerton and The Crown, met virtually at an event hosted by Variety and they had a cordial conversation about their careers. The artists talked about their roles in the Netflix series and they did not hide the chemistry between them. Look at the video!
Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.
General Hospital: What Happened To Bryan Craig?

General Hospital spoilers show alum Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos) was once one of the biggest stars in the daytime television industry, with a very promising career in the film and television world, too. In fact, Bryan ended his career on General Hospital just so he could show off his chops in primetime and even landed a role in the ABC drama, Grand Hotel. Unfortunately for Bryan, the series only lasted one season and since its cancellation, things just haven’t been the same for the actor. Here’s what you need to know.