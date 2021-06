June 1st to Labor Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days. This refers to the significant rise in teen driver deaths during this period. Across the nation, more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related crashes from 2010 to 2019. That averages out to more than 7 per day. During the rest of the year the average is 6 per day. According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.