The Old Dark House (1932) Drinking Game & Review

Out of an abundance of caution, common sense, and prudence, the global pandemic forced movie studios to delay dozens, if not hundreds, of films scheduled for release last year, including Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer, Training Day) and Mark Wahlberg’s abortive franchise starter-wannabe, Infinite, a profoundly derivative, uninspired sci-fi/fantasy actioner that probably should have stayed in Paramount’s vaults for the foreseeable — and quite possibly, unforeseeable — future. Instead, Paramount semi-wisely decided to forego the potential risks and/or rewards of the multiplex experience altogether and premiere Infinite on its newly rebranded streaming service, Paramount+, where, if not else, it’ll survive in digital perpetuity.