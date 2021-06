Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange joins quantum communication consortium; Telecom Italia bags loans from EIB; EQT bids for Telefónica's subsea cable business. BT has begun trials of a hollow-core fiber which it hopes could offer significant benefits for 5G networks and "ultra-secure" communications such as quantum key distribution (QKD). The trials are being carried out with the developer of the fiber, Lumenisity, and open RAN vendor Mavenir, using a 10km-long hollow-core fiber cable at BT's Adastral Park research lab. The hope is that the hollow-core fiber will offer lower latency than traditional, solid optical fiber, as light travels marginally slower inside glass than it does in air. This could, in turn, reduce mobile network costs by allowing more 5G antennas to be served from one exchange or cabinet, says BT.