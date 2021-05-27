From Hollywood to Springfield! 10 of the biggest names to guest star on The Simpsons

Today, I focus on an episodic TV show, a foreign film and a documentary, none of which have received much attention but all of which deserve some. “Manifest” (Seasons 1-2 on Netflix, Season 3 on Hulu) had escaped my notice until a friend told me she happened on it and binged the first three episodes. I mentioned that to my daughter, who then binged the first 12 episodes. At that point, I had to check it out, right? I’m so glad I did. It’s a mystery/thriller with a little sci-fi thrown in, and from the moment it starts, it has us by the throat. The setup is this: In 2013, a plane flying from Madagascar to New York was lost at sea and never recovered. Five years later, the plane lands. Everyone on board—including the pilot—is not aware that any time has passed at all. They touch down in a world that has moved ahead five years without them. What follows is a whole lot of personal chaos—deaths, marriages, and so on—plus mysterious disappearances, scientific experimentation, the possibility of dark governmental misdeeds. The show focuses on a few of the passengers and their attempts to uncover just what the hell happened. The cast is great (especially Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas as a brother and sister), the plotting terrific and, while the script and some scenes tend to skew overly teary and sentimental, it all works just fine. Kudos to creator Jeff Rake. I’m about to get into season two and I hope the quality keeps up. You will, too.