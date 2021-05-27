Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Our view: The speaker's car

Salem News
 7 days ago

Ronald Mariano is not exactly reprising John Goodman's 1991 role as the coarse American who becomes unlikely heir to the British throne, but it's hard not to think of "King Ralph" when the speaker of the state House of Representatives inserts his foot into his mouth. Mariano, the 30-year lawmaker...

www.salemnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Robert Deleo
Person
John Goodman
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#House Speaker#House Oversight#American#British#State House News Service#The Boston Globe#The Holyoke Soldiers Home#Wcvb#Fait Accompli#Democrats#Mayor#King Ralph#Gov Charlie Baker#Slipshod Oversight#Stolen#Unlikely Heir#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston, MAWBUR

What Do You Want To Know About The Race For Mayor In Boston?

Marty Walsh left his seat as Boston mayor to take a job as U.S. secretary of labor earlier this year, and now several candidates have declared their intention to fill his shoes. If you're a Boston voter, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about the...
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Boston, MAiBerkshires.com

Baker: State's Economy to Fully Reopen on May 29

BOSTON — Nearly a year to the day since the Baker administration announced its reopening plan for the commonwealth's economy, the governor Monday announced that remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be largely lifted effective May 29. As of that date, Massachusetts residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...