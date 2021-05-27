Cancel
Better long-term ROI pushed NBN to replace G.Fast FttC with full fibre lead-ins

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBN CEO Stephen Rue has explained why the company responsible for the National Broadband Network has reversed its previous plans to use G.fast for speeds higher than 250Mbps, and instead announced earlier this month that users would get full fibre upgrades. In the current fibre-to-the-curb (FttC) footprint, due to the...

www.zdnet.com
