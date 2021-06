Michael Chandler is one of the more explosive fighters in the UFC and fans always love to see him in action. Last weekend, he fought against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 and while he ended up losing, there is no denying that he put up a solid fight and that he was a blast to see in action. With this in mind, Dana White already has big plans for Chandler's next fight and he is currently in the midst of figuring out who deserves the next shot at him.