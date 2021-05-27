Cancel
Bedford, VA

Despite plans for in-person graduation, Bedford County parents plan graduate parade

By Cynthia Beasley
WSET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Unlike last year, Bedford County Public Schools will have in-person graduation without capacity limits. Still, parents are planning a graduate parade like the one 2020. "It was such a good turnout last year, we decided that this is something we can do every year," Heather Garrett...

wset.com
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Community, VA
Bedford, VA
Government
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Bedford, VA
Bedford County, VA
Government
#Volunteers#Public High Schools#Community Schools#Education And Schools#Wset#Liberty High School 2021#Cte#Covid#Liberty University#Westgate Shopping#In Person Graduation#Normal Graduation#Drive In Graduation#Parents#Family#Kids#Daughter#Tickets
