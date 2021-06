(Cleveland, OH) – The Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games typically hosts over 3,000 athletes for a weekend of competition on the campus of The Ohio State University. Thanks to the presenting sponsor, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Health Sciences Colleges, Special Olympics Ohio is able to host Summer Games Reimagined this year. During Summer Games Reimagined, more than 5,500 athletes will compete in over 80 events safely in their own communities throughout the state of Ohio. While this year will still look different, Special Olympics Ohio is so excited to be celebrating from a distance.