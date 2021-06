For Anne Brenneman of Centerbrook, spending more time with her family led her to see them as a subject worthy of painting, and so she created Three Sisters. Hailey D’Allessio of Madison used it as a coping mechanism, and as a way to feel better about the world. She started to play with water, became intrigued by how it looked as it dripped, and then moved on to honey, which she used to create a photograph called Sweet Tea. Giovanni Edwards, stuck at home in Madison, found he had time on his hands and used it to create a compelling animated short video called The Figure about gaining insight into something scary that happened when he was a kid.