Belgium receives € 375 million from the Brexit Fund | Economie

By Denton Watson
 8 days ago

Our country will receive 375 million euros from the Brexit Fund. The fund aims to support member states and sectors hardest hit by the UK’s exit from the European Union. The European Parliament and member states must again approve the costs and investments related to Brexit for which the money from the fund can be used. Parliament has already approved the partition, which the member states closed at the end of April.

dividendwealth.co.uk
