Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate SaaS, AI Adoption

WANdisco LiveData Migrator closes last mile gap to move Hadoop data and Hive metadata directly into Delta Lake on Databricks, enabling faster adoption of AI/ML. WANdisco, the LiveData company, announced that its LiveData Migrator platform, which automates the migration and replication of Hadoop data from on-premises to the cloud, can now automate the migration of Apache Hive metadata directly into Databricks to help users save time, reduce costs, and more quickly enable new AI and machine learning capabilities. For the first time, enterprises that want to migrate on-premises Hadoop and Spark content from Hive to Databricks can do so at scale and with high efficiency, while mitigating the many risks associated with large-scale cloud migrations.