Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate SaaS, AI Adoption
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, is accelerating its leadership in the cloud by introducing the next-generation in SaaS, The Temenos Banking Cloud. This covers all segments and all geographies, with a sandbox for fast innovation and the Temenos MarketPlace for fintech collaboration, all powered by a new AI-enabled engine to drive banks' business growth and accelerate time to market. With Temenos Banking Cloud, banks now have the power to self-provision always-on banking services and scale instantly and securely while dramatically reducing the cost of operations to 10 per cent of legacy systems.