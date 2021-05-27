Cancel
Economy

Sabre partners with ByHours to sell hotel rooms by the hour

By Jill Menze
phocuswire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabre has teamed up with microstay hotel booking platform ByHours to offer by-the-hour hotel reservations. The Texas-based global distribution system says the agreement makes Sabre the first global platform to offer hourly hotel reservations. Through the partnership, travel agents will have access to content that will allow them to sell...

www.phocuswire.com
Wyndham, VAbreakingtravelnews.com

Wyndham launches luxury Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a new brans, Registry Collection Hotels. The move adds a luxury offering to the upper end of a growing brand portfolio while further advancing its mission to make hotel travel possible for all. Registry Collection Hotels allows owners to maintain their independent spirit and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Aquazzura Partners With Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for Limited-edition Slippers

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is teaming up with luxury Italian footwear brand Aquazzura to provide a collection of limited-edition, in-suite slippers for guests. For a limited time, Aquazzura for Mandarin Oriental slippers will be available in the closets of select suites throughout the Mandarin Oriental global portfolio. Each pair is designed by Edgardo Osorio and comes in a classic striped pattern designed for women, men and children. There is black-and-white for men, aqua green and white for women and saffron and white for children. The men’s and women’s slippers have a traditional tassel, while the children’s slippers feature a pom-pom. The slippers are presented in a linen dust bag, and are meant to be used in-suite, at home and future destinations.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

TAG launches specialist investment managenemt travel division

Travel and event management company, TAG, have announced the launch of a new travel division specialising in the Investment Management sector. Sitting alongside Corporate, Touring, Events, Private Travel and Production the newly established Investment Management division will deliver a bespoke service to this complex and fast-paced sector, alongside the high touch experience TAG is renowned for.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Travello Lands $5M Investment Round to Grow Travel Social Network – PhocusWire

Travello, a travel social network, has raised $5 millio in a Series A investment round. The investment comes from Flight Centre co-founder Jim Goldburg, Andrew McEvoy, former boss of Tourism Australia, and Phil Gunter, who previously headed up Virgin Australia’s Velocity program. Travello plans to use the investment to drive...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travel Curious launches agent portal for simpler bookings

LONDON, UK - Agents looking to book private tours and activities across the globe can now do so thanks to the introduction of a new ‘agent portal’ launched by technology-led tours and activities start-up, Travel Curious. The swift and efficient system provides users with smart searchability, specifically aimed at home-based...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Bain Capital Credit And Stoneweg Hospitality Acquire 400-room Marbella Hotel

Bain Capital Credit, LP (“Bain Capital Credit”) and Stoneweg Hospitality (“Stoneweg”) via their real estate hospitality joint venture, today announced the acquisition of the 400-room Andalucía Plaza hotel complex in Marbella, with the aim of renovating the establishment to offer a new hotel experience in one of the best locations on the Spanish coast. The property will continue to be operated by H10 Hotels until the end of 2021.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection selects Duetto as Preferred Revenue Technology Partner

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – Curator Hotel & Resort Collection named Duetto, as a preferred partner for revenue solutions for Curator’s independent hotel members. The partnership agreement enables hotels in the Collection to contract with Duetto at preferred terms for its GameChanger application for pricing optimization, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for optimizing contracted business segments.
LifestyleSKIFT

Hotels Entice Remote Workers With Pay-By-The-Hour Room Options

It’s a clever way to address that demand for more flexibility, and drive more revenue to hotels, but with recovery on the way it’s unclear how long the “microstay” trend will last. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Travel...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

By-the-hour hotel stays now can be booked in Sabre

Sabre has partnered with the Barcelona-based company Byhours, which sells hourly hotel packages, to make Byhours' content available to Sabre's travel agency community. The partnership, Sabre said, marks the first time a GDS has offered "microstays," enabling advisors to book rooms by the hour. Sabre has seen an uptick in...
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Ways To Get A Free Room Upgrade At Four Seasons Hotels

Were you offered a free room upgrade on your last stay at a Four Seasons hotel or resort? If not, read on, as we can help you snag a room, or even a suite upgrade on your next stay for no extra cost. You would be amazed at how many luxury travelers miss out on these free hotel perks.
Economytwst.com

Malls, Strips and Hotels Have Room to Rebound as the Economy Reopens

Floris van Dijkum joined Compass Point Research and Trading, LLC in June 2019, bringing 30+ years of real estate investment, research and banking experience. Prior to joining Compass Point, he started the REIT research effort at Boenning & Scattergood. Before that, he started the global REIT investment platform at BlackRock, where he served as COO and was responsible for a quarter of the U.S. portfolio. Prior to BlackRock, Mr. van Dijkum worked in Europe where he served as Chief Investment Officer for Speymill Property in London, head of real estate banking at NIBC in the Netherlands, partner at Forum Partners, head of Lehman Brothers European real estate banking in London, and Senior European Real Estate Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. Before Europe, Mr. van Dijkum worked at Salomon Brothers in New York covering REITs, helping the team become top ranked. Mr. van Dijkum started his real estate career at LaSalle Partners in Chicago and London. He graduated with a B.A. in history and philosophy from the University of Virginia. Profile.
Lifestylephocuswire.com

TUI enlists Nezasa to develop new multi-day tours platform

TUI Group is moving deeper into the tours and activities space with a partnership with travel technology provider Nezasa. The two companies will work together to create a platform for the “digital production of personalized multi-day tours” across all TUI markets. The deal is the latest step in TUI Group’s...
TUI sells RUI Hotels stake

TUI sells RUI Hotels stake

TUI is strengthening its long-standing partnership with RUI as it transitions away from property ownership to more hotel management. As part of this focus, the Riu family is taking over TUI's minority share in a previously jointly held real estate portfolio of 19 existing properties and two properties in development.
Roundup: Breeze Airways / Hotel sells / Vaccine incentives

Roundup: Breeze Airways / Hotel sells / Vaccine incentives

Coming to MSY: Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman this morning announced the newly launched airline will create an operations base at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Breeze Airways will spend $6.6 million at the airport, creating 261 new jobs. Neeleman, who founded JetBlue, launched his latest venture in the middle of the pandemic. Read more about how Neeleman got Breeze Airways off the ground in this feature from Inc.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Emplifi Enters Customer Experience Market, Unifying Marketing, Commerce and Customer Care to Smartly Address CX Through AI

Today the combined company of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers announced its new brand name, Emplifi. The launch of Emplifi, an Audax backed Customer Experience (CX) platform, brings together over 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 top global brands, to give organizations the tools they need to connect social media marketing, customer care, and social commerce to address critical customer experience gaps.
Lifestyleirei.com

Seoul five-star hotel sells for $892m

The Millennium Hilton Seoul, a five-star hotel in central Seoul, will be sold to Igis Asset Management for $892 million, according to multiple local media reports. The seller is CDL Hotels Korea, a Korean branch of Singaporean investment company City Developments Limited and the largest shareholder of Millennium Hilton. The...
Real Estateaustinnews.net

Buyers clamour for new Dubai villas, release sells out in four hours

DUBAI, UAE - Despite a depressed secondary real estate market in Dubai, off-the-plan properties continue to sell like hot cakes. Master developer Nakheel on Thursday released AED800 million ($217 million) worth of yet-to-be built villas comprising phrase 1 of its new Murooj Al Furjan community. Buyers clamoured to get set and the entire inventory sold out in a record 4 hours.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Hydro sells rolling business to KPS Capital Partners

Hydro completed on Tuesday the sale of its rolling business area. Going forward, Hydro will strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth areas. "Hydro's ambition is to lift profitability and drive sustainability, creating value for all stakeholders. The sale of Rolling will strengthen our ability to deliver on our strategy, strengthening our position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth in areas where our capabilities match global megatrends," said Hydro President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.
New York City, NYNapa Valley Register

NYC temporarily eliminates hotel room tax to boost tourism

With COVID-19 infection rates significantly diminished and most of its pandemic-related restrictions now lifted, New York City is eager to jump-start its economy and rekindle tourism. To that effect, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced an executive order that will suspend the city’s 5.875% hotel room occupancy tax for three months beginning June 1.
Travelthefintechtimes.com

The Future of Travel: How Paytech Can Drive the Travel Industry’s Recovery

The travel industry has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. The industry came to a complete standstill during the peak of the pandemic as countries across the globe were demanding their citizens stayed at home as lockdowns became the norm. As these measures are eased and countries give the green light for tourists to visit again, different companies in the travel sector are looking at ways to optimise revenue, outside of the traditional means (accommodations, airfare, tours, cruises and cars, all with added fees and services) that would benefit both the company and customer.